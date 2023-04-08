Fond Du Lac man arrested after barricading himself in garage

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 41-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself inside a garage in Fond Du Lac.

Police responded to a call in the 100 block of Central Avenue where they found the man inside the detached garage. Officers used a drone to find the man hiding inside and negotiated with the suspect for nearly an hour before he was taken into custody.

The man was arrested on charges of felony bail jumping, resisting arrest, and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.

