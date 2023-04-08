Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fond Du Lac man arrested after barricading himself in garage

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:16 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 22:16:37-04

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 41-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself inside a garage in Fond Du Lac.

Police responded to a call in the 100 block of Central Avenue where they found the man inside the detached garage. Officers used a drone to find the man hiding inside and negotiated with the suspect for nearly an hour before he was taken into custody.

The man was arrested on charges of felony bail jumping, resisting arrest, and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!