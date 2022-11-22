Fond du Lac homicide suspect to appear in court Tuesday

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man accused in a Fond du Lac homicide is expected to make his initial court appearance Tuesday, according to police.

Fond du Lac Police said 57-year-old Gary E. Davis will make his Initial Appearance for the charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide (Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon), Mayhem (Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon), and Hiding a Corpse (Repeater) in Fond du Lac County Court at around 11 a.m.

Fond du Lac Police Department Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney plan to speak publicly after Davis' court appearance at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.