Fond du Lac fire out, firefighters warn about the dangers of burning debris

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A fire that started Monday morning in Fond du Lac is out after firefighters were called to an area near the railroad tracks on Western Avenue just before noon.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed vegetation near the railroad tracks was burning, after someone tried burning yard debris nearby.

Crews were able to quickly douse the flames, and firefighters gave a resident a warning and a copy of the city's burn ordinance.

Investigators say they would like to remind people in city limits that nearly half of wildfires in Wisconsin are caused by the intentional burning of debris, and due to the current dry conditions across the state, the risk of outdoor fires is significantly higher.

People living in Fond du Lac are encouraged to be cautious and review the City of Fond du Lac's ordinance regarding outdoor burning.

The ordinance outlines specific regulations, including permitted hours for burning and approved materials.

Key safety requirements include:

· Fires must never be left unattended.

· Only clean dry wood to be used, no burning of brush allowed

· A readily available water source must be present for extinguishment.

· Fires must be contained in an approved device and located at least 25 feet from any structure.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue appreciates the community’s cooperation in helping prevent wildfires and ensuring public safety.

