Fond du Lac deputies searching for driver in high-speed chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver 2024 Volkswagen Jetta with Georgia plates after a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 12:37 a.m. on September 18, 2025, when a sergeant spotted a sedan traveling northbound on Interstate 41 south of Lost Arrow Road at more than 140 miles per hour.

The sergeant attempted to catch up and initiated emergency lights and sirens, but the driver did not stop. Additional deputies were alerted, and another officer positioned near Johnson Street confirmed seeing the same vehicle speeding past.

Deputies pursued the Jetta, which passed other drivers on the shoulder and struck a construction barrel while speeding through an active work zone. Due to the risk to road crews near Lincoln Road, authorities ended the chase for safety reasons. The suspect continued north into Winnebago County, and has not been located since.

Investigators later confirmed the vehicle is a silver 2024 Volkswagen Jetta with Georgia registration. The driver’s identity remains unknown.

The pursuit lasted about 15 miles. No injuries or damage to squad vehicles were reported, and no other property — aside from the construction barrel — was harmed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Fond du Lac County Communications Center assisted in the incident.

Anyone with information about the chase or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.