Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fond du Lac Culver's catches fire

Nobody was hurt after a Culver's caught fire early Friday morning in Fond du Lac, but the building does have smoke and water damage.
Coming Soon: Six new Culver's Flavors of the Day
Flickr, User: Arnold Gatilao
Hobe, Marty
Coming Soon: Six new Culver's Flavors of the Day
Posted at 5:12 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 06:21:40-04

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after a Culver's caught fire early this morning.

Fond du Lac firefighters say they responded to the restaurant at 81 West Pioneer Road at 1:53 AM.

They say smoke was coming from the roof, and firefighters were met with construction workers who were working on the roof at the time.

Firefighters say it was difficult to contain the fire due to a lack of access and small void spaces.

So, they made holes in the ceiling in several spots to get better control of the fire.

The building has smoke and water damage, and investigators say they're working to learn exactly what happened.

Fond du Lac police were also near the scene this morning to direct traffic away from the restaurant.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!