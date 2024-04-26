Fond du Lac Culver's catches fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after a Culver's caught fire early this morning.

Fond du Lac firefighters say they responded to the restaurant at 81 West Pioneer Road at 1:53 AM.

They say smoke was coming from the roof, and firefighters were met with construction workers who were working on the roof at the time.

Firefighters say it was difficult to contain the fire due to a lack of access and small void spaces.

So, they made holes in the ceiling in several spots to get better control of the fire.

The building has smoke and water damage, and investigators say they're working to learn exactly what happened.

Fond du Lac police were also near the scene this morning to direct traffic away from the restaurant.

