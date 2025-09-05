Illinois man arrested in Fond du Lac County high-speed chase

TOWN OF BYRON (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old Illinois man is in jail this morning for leading a Fond du Lac County deputy and Wisconsin State Police on a high-speed chase — lasting about five miles.

A deputy says they noticed a driver speeding Friday after 1 a.m. on Interstate 41 near Church Road in the Town of Byron.

After trying to pull the driver over, the deputy says the driver sped up to 130 MPH at times to try and get away.

The driver then left I-41 onto Highway 151, proceeded through a red light at the intersection, and then re-entered northbound I-41.

The suspect then pulled over on 41 near Hickory Street and taken in to custody without further incident.

The pursuit lasted approximately 5 miles.

Nobody was hurt, and no property was damaged.

The 18-year-old Illinois driver was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail for felony fleeing and eluding an officer and possession of THC.