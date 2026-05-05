Fond du Lac County deputies searching for motorcyclist after high-speed chases

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac County deputies are searching for a motorcyclist who led them on multiple high-speed pursuits on Interstate 41 Sunday night.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, on May 3 around 8 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a person on a motorcycle for speeding and a license plate violation near County Highway B in the Town of Byron.

The motorcycle accelerated to speeds exceeding 130 mph. The deputy activated emergency lights and siren, but the suspect continued northbound, increasing distance. The pursuit was terminated.

Moments later, a second deputy noticed the motorcyclist leaving Interstate 41 at South Hickory Street in the City of Fond du Lac. The suspect returned to Interstate 41 northbound and reached speeds of up to 140 mph.

At approximately 8:06 p.m., a third deputy observed the suspect traveling northbound on Interstate 41 near Townline Road in the Town of Friendship. After the deputy activated emergency lights, the suspect accelerated onto the left shoulder, passing a civilian vehicle in the fast lane. The deputy terminated the pursuit near Sales Road in the Town of Eldorado.

The suspect was last seen exiting Interstate 41 onto County Highway N and was not found.

Suspect description

Deputies describe the suspect as operating a motorcycle of unknown make and model. The rider was wearing dark clothing, a dark-colored helmet, and a jacket with two distinct stripes running down the back.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office at 920-929-3390. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 920-906-4777.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

