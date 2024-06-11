Fond du Lac County authorities use thermal imaging to arrest four men suspected of theft

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says thermal imaging led to the arrests of four men suspected of stealing from vehicles.

Deputies say they got a call at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday for a report of several subjects entering vehicles in the Manor Hill Manufactured Home Community in the village of Eden.

Deputies say while they were on the scene, the sheriff's office received another report from another person living in the same mobile home park of several people entering vehicles. Deputies eventually heard and observed several people that matched the callers' description running away from the mobile home park.

Authorities say they located four suspected using thermal imaging. Deputies say they were hiding in tall grass near the mobile home park, and were eventually arrested without incident.

"Deputies recovered evidence from these subjects consistent with vehicle entries and thefts from several vehicles," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Deputies also located a vehicle nearby, and determined it was associated with these suspects. The vehicle ignition appeared to have been tampered with, and deputies determined the vehicle was stolen from the City of Fond du Lac."

The sheriff's office says four men from the city of Fond du Lac were booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on several theft charges and one count each of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent - party to a crime.

If you have any additional information or video surveillance related to this incident, you are asked to call Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Nielson at (920) 906-4664 ext. 9084 or the Fond du Lac County Tip Line (920) 906-4777.