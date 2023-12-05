Fond du Lac business owner hopes his wildest dreams come true by meeting Taylor Swift

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The owner of Mirrorball in Fond du Lac is hoping for some good karma this weekend. He would be enchanted if Taylor Swift came to his store that's named after one of her songs.

"She's gonna be here in Wisconsin. She has to be, she has to be," Casey Fiebig, owner of Mirrorball Home Décor, explained.

Fiebig opened Mirrorball downtown in January. He's what some would call a "Swiftie". "It wasn't until I heard that song, Mirrorball by Taylor Swift. Then I was like that's it, that's what it's going to be called."

Fiebig says Taylor’s style inspires him every day. He even sells candles that are named after her iconic songs.

"One thing that Taylor Swift does that is incredibly magical is [she] creates a culture of love and acceptance, [and] empowerment,” Fiebig said.

Casey was empowered to catch Taylor’s attention on social media. He went in, headfirst, fearless with a post encouraging her to stop by.

"Anyone who shares this post, I'm going to give you 22 percent off, 22 like the Taylor Swift song. Anyone who spends $40, you get to take a free Mirrorball off my Christmas tree,” Fiebig explained.

Swifties in Wisconsin are hoping the pop superstar makes the trip to Green Bay to cheer on Chiefs tight end and apparent boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Fiebig’s shop is about an hour from Lambeau Field.

He said he would be at a loss for words if she showed up, "I might pass out. There were even talks of me not surviving it, but I don't know what I would do, I just hope it happens.”

Another small business owner across the street from Mirrorball knows how important this would be to Fiebig.

“We need her support and we love her and we just want to see her down here,” Rachel Reader, owner of Arbor Acres explained.

Fiebig is hoping you can make his wildest dreams come true by sharing his post on social media.

