Following injury, Aaron Rodgers says he will play against Bears this week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Following an injury Sunday, Aaron Rodgers confirmed on the Pat McAfee Show that he plans to play in this week's game against the Chicago Bears.

"I got good news with the scans so I'll be playing this week," the Packers quarterback said Tuesday.

Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left Sunday's game with injured ribs in the second half. The Packers lost to the Philidelphia Eagles 40 - 33.

“I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I think we’ll know more in the next couple of days.”

LaFleur said the Packers planned to continue relying on Rodgers if the four-time MVP is healthy enough to play.

“Aaron’s the starting quarterback,” LaFleur said. “He’s battled through a lot throughout the course of his career. It’s pretty well documented and I think he’s been able to play at a pretty high level through a lot of different situations. So again, we’ll take it one game at a time and make the best decision moving forward.”

Rodgers emphasized after the game he wants to keep playing as long as there’s any chance the Packers could still reach the postseason.

This article contains content from the Associated Press.