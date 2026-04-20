Flooding keeps Shiocton closed as recovery efforts begin

SHIOCTON (NBC 26) — Additional resources from nearby communities are being brought in to help with flood relief in Shiocton as officials urge people to stay away for now.

The Wolf River, which reached its crest over the weekend, is slowly receding — but remains well out of its banks with floodwaters spilling into streets, homes, and over bridges. Police are still asking anyone who does not live in Shiocton to turn around and find an alternate route.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says crews are waiting for conditions to improve before they can fully assess the damage and begin cleanup work.

“It is a wait, see, cross your fingers and pray that the weather cooperates, and that the water levels can be reduced to levels where they need to be to come back in and clean up and get on with their lives,” Nelson said.

Officials have not announced when residents will be able to return home or when streets will reopen.

In the meantime, a Community Resource Center is being organized to help those impacted by the flooding.

How You Can Help:

The United Way Fox Cities is coordinating donations for Shiocton’s recovery. Needs may change daily as efforts progress. You can learn more or make a donation at UnitedWayFoxCities.org.

Organizers recommend waiting until recovery efforts officially begin before sending physical items.

The Shiocton School District says schools will be closed all week, with no digital learning, as the community continues to clean up.