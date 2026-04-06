Flood warnings in effect for several Wisconsin counties

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood warnings for parts of Wisconsin following rising water levels across multiple rivers and streams over the weekend.

Counties and Rivers Affected

Flood concerns have been reported in:

Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties – Minor flooding is expected along:

Wolf River near Shiocton — until further notice Embarrass River near Embarrass — until further notice Little Wolf River in Royalton — through Tuesday afternoon Oconto River above Oconto — through Thursday morning Wolf River in New London — through Saturday afternoon



In Brown County, water levels are rising near Duck Creek in Howard and the East River above Greenleaf.

Safety Tips from the National Weather Service

The NWS urges residents to take precautions when flooding occurs:

Avoid walking through flood waters — even six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet.

Never drive on flooded roads — twelve inches of water can cause most cars to float.

Stay out of flooded basements — water covering electrical outlets poses a serious electrocution risk.

Listen for warning signs — buzzing or crackling noises could indicate electrical hazards.

Local officials encourage residents to monitor forecasts and river levels closely, and to follow any evacuation or safety guidance from emergency management agencies.

Helpful Links for Residents