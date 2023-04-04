Flood emergency declared in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A flood emergency for the Wolf River has been issued for the waters of the Wolf River in Waupaca County.

That includes the waterway downstream from the City of New London.

This declaration imposes a SLOW-NO-WAKE zone on the Wolf River in accordance with Chapter No. 40 of Waupaca County Ordinances.

That means no person shall operate a boat faster than slow-no-wake in the waters of the Wolf River in Waupaca County located downstream of the City of New London within 500 feet of any permanent building, not including fishing rafts during a flood emergency.

Enforcement of this Emergency Order shall be by the Waupaca County Sheriff Water Patrol.

This Emergency Declaration will remain in effect until the waters of the Wolf River recede to a non-threatening level.