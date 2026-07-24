Flight For Life-ThedaStar to open new Waupaca helicopter base

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — Flight For Life-ThedaStar plans to open a new air medical helicopter base at the Waupaca Municipal Airport, according to a press release.

The new base, aimed at expanding emergency critical care coverage in central and northeastern Wisconsin, is expected to open Nov. 1 and will house the program’s fourth helicopter.

Officials said the expansion follows the merger earlier this year of Flight For Life and ThedaStar into a single air medical program, with the opening of the Waupaca base marking the first major expansion since the merger.

Leif Erickson, executive director of Flight For Life-ThedaStar, said the additional aircraft will help improve response times and access to critical care in rural communities.

According to the release, the Neenah helicopter will continue operating from ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah for the time being, while Flight For Life aircraft remain based in Hartford and Burlington.