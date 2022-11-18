Flags ordered at half staff on Monday for Waukesha parade victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags at half-staff on Monday, Nov. 21 to remember the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

One year ago exactly on Monday, a man drove an SUV through the parade, killing six people and injuring many more.

RELATED STORY Waukesha city leaders focus on healing after Darrell Brooks sentencing

The names of the people who were killed are Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.

Evers' executive order #177 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Mon., Nov. 21, 2022.

Read Evers' statement below: