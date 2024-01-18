Five hurt in three-vehicle crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Five people were hurt after a three-vehicle crash that happened on I-43 Northbound in the Town of Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, they were called around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 to a three-vehicle accident on I-43 Northbound near Superior Ave. in the Town of Sheboygan.

Officers found five people with injuries at the scene. A 31-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man both from Sheboygan County were in one vehicle and both had minor injuries.

A second vehicle was driven by a 38-year-old woman with two children, all from Brown County as passengers. Two of them were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for their injuries.

A 19-year-old woman from Manitowoc was driving the third vehicle, and she was also taken to the hospital by ambulance for her injuries.

Officers believe road conditions and inattentive driving are factors in the crash. Names have not been released, as the crash remains under investigation.