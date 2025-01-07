Fisherman dies after falling through ice on UTV

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP (NBC 26) — An ice fisherman is dead after falling through the ice on Lawrence Lake in Westfield Township Monday morning.

Authorities with the Marquette County Sheriff's Office say they'll likely release the person's name once their family has been notified.

First responders were called to the area around 10 AM Monday for an ice fisherman who fell through the ice while on a utility vehicle.

Even though first responders tried to revive the fisherman, the person was pronounced dead on scene.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to avoid venturing out on frozen lakes, unless they've confirmed the ice is thick enough.

