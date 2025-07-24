First-round pick Matthew Golden shines at Packers Training Camp as Bo Melton switches positions

GREEN BAY — The receiver room generated significant buzz during the first day of Packers training camp, with first-round draft pick Matthew Golden at the center of attention. Golden took reps with quarterback Jordan Love and finished the day catching a touchdown pass from Malik Willis in tight coverage.

His performance reinforced Gutekunst's belief in Golden's potential for immediate impact.

"We think he's got a chance to turn around and make an impact for our football team, and I think it's gonna be a competitive group," Gutekunst stated. "But again, we took him for a reason."

Golden expressed growing comfort with the team's system.

"I definitely feel like it's starting to come along for me the more I'm up here with the coaches and around the organization," Golden explained. "You know, things are starting to click for me. As much as I'm on the field, that's the more I feel comfortable. Just going every day, just getting better and learning as much as I can. I got guys like Romeo [Doubs], Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed out there helping me, so it's coming along."

Bo Melton was notably absent from the receiver group—not because he wasn't at practice, but because he was working with the cornerbacks. Gutekunst indicated Melton will spend most of training camp with the defensive backs.

"What's best for the team, what's best for [Brian Gutekunst] and Matt [LaFleur] comes up with, as a player – as a team player – I'm going do what's best," Melton explained. "Right now, I'm going to do a lot more cornerback than wide receiver. I know I got the wide receiver stuff down (between) knowing the offense and playing the position, so I just got to get more defensive reps."

Gutekunst also provided an update on Christian Watson's recovery, calling him a "freak" because of his impressive rehabilitation progress. While Watson won't return to practice immediately, he participated in Wednesday's bike tradition and completed sprints and various rehab exercises during practice.

