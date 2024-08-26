First responders rescue windsurfer who got stranded in the Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — First responders rescued a windsurfer who got stranded in the Bay of Green Bay and reunited him with his family.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that two brothers left Communiversity Park at 4 p.m. Sunday for a couple hours to go windsurfing. They were supposed to return at around 7, but didn't, and their friends went out on jet skis to look for them. They found one of the brothers but couldn't find the other.

Deputies say the Coast Guard, Brown County Marine Unit, Wisconsin DNR, Green Bay Metro Fire Department Marine and Drone Units, Green Bay Police Marine Unit, and UW-Green Bay officers were called to assist in the search. First responders used boats, drones, and a Coast Guard helicopter.

Deputies say the helicopter found the missing man sitting on his sailing vessel at about 10:40 p.m. The man was then rescued and returned to a boat landing where he was reunited with his family. He was wearing a life jacket and was not hurt.

Deputies say the wind conditions changed while the surfers were on the bay, which made it difficult for them to navigate back to land.

"Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind water enthusiasts to always plan for safety. Let someone know your plans, wear your life vest, monitor weather conditions and carry emergency communication device with you," deputies said in the release.