First Old Glory Honor Flight of the season takes veterans to Washington D.C

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The first Old Glory Honor Flight of the season took off from Appleton International Airport Wednesday morning, heading for Washington D.C.

Old Glory Honor Flight is an organization based out of Appleton that takes local veterans to the nation's capitol to see veterans memorials completely free of charge.

The organization is dedicated to its mission of "honoring local veterans one mission at a time", which now includes all veterans who served prior to May 7, 1975. According to their website, the organization has taken over 60 flights and flown over 5,400 veterans. Aside from their trips to Washington D.C, they've also organized several other special missions, including trips to Pearl Harbor and Vietnam.

In posts on their Facebook page, you can see photos of this year's trip, which included stops at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Marine Corps Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, and a presentation by the Air Force Memorial Drill Team at the Air Force Memorial.