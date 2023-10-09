First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — First Lady Jill Biden will be in Wisconsin Monday and Tuesday.

During her visit, she aims to emphasize the Biden administration's commitment to supporting native communities and collaborating with tribal nations.

She will fly into Green Bay Monday and attend a Biden Cancer Moonshot event.

On Tuesday, the first lady will tour the Menominee Tribal Enterprise's sawmill to learn about sustainable forest management.

Later, she'll visit the College of Menominee Nation in Keshena, focusing on community education and sustainable development.

She will also participate in the Women's empowerment summit at the College of Menominee Nation.

