First human case of West Nile in Northeast Wisconsin this year confirmed

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Shawano County has confirmed the first human West Nile Virus infection this year, according to the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department (SMCHD).

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), this is the first human infection confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin this year.

SMCHD says the infection has been confirmed in a healthy blood donor from Shawano County whose blood screened positive for WNV.

According to the SMCHD, most people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill, usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue.

Less than 1% of those infected get seriously ill with symptoms including high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis, and coma.

The SMCHD says older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness that can be fatal.

DHS offers these tips to protect yourself and your family against mosquito bites:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

• Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing. (Please be advised some insect repellents are harmful to pets)

• Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

• Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active.

• Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

• Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home by removing stagnant water from items around your property.



Empty standing water that has collected in tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts. Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use. Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

• Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly-fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home.

• Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.

The SMCHD reminds neighbors that it is important that people contact a health care provider if they suspect they have WNV illness.

For more information about the virus, you can check out DHS's website.