First-ever Brits on the Bay coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — From rare James Bond classics to show stoppers worth millions, some of the world's most iconic British vehicles are rolling into northeast Wisconsin.

Brits on the Bay gets underway this Saturday at the Automobile Gallery and Event Center in Green Bay, bringing together more than a century of the world's most iconic British vehicles.

"I like to call this the all-star game of automobiles," says Darrel Burnett, executive director of the Automobile Gallery and Event Center. "We have over 100 years represented of all British makes and models."

Burnett is excited to welcome guests and host the first-ever Brits on the Bay.

"Pride, relief and excitement -- those three things in equal measure, because it's a disparate group coming together, and this is the meeting point," he said.

Not only will enthusiasts get to enjoy the world's finest British automobiles, but they'll get a taste of British culture too.

"We're having bangers and mash. We're having English muffins. We're having all English food. So, when we say it has flavor, it has true English flavor," Burnett explained.

And if British food, fast cars and fun isn't enough, there's a big surprise for 007 fans.

"And then, to put on top of it, the only James Bond Collection in the state of Wisconsin is to me just icing on the cake for what's going to be a wonderful event," Burnett said.

