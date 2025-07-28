First confirmed West Nile Virus activity found in Wisconsin this year

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first West Nile virus (WNV) activity in the state this year. A human case of WNV illness has been reported in a resident of Barron County, and mosquitoes collected from Milwaukee and Lafayette Counties have tested positive for WNV.

"The first detections of West Nile virus this year are a reminder to take steps to prevent mosquito bites and possible disease. West Nile virus poses a risk to all Wisconsinites, but people who have weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious illness,” said Paula Tran, State Health Officer and Administrator of the Division of Public Health.

WNV is spread to humans, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes get WNV by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person.