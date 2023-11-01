Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters save turtles and snake from burning home

Shawano firefighters were able to save some animals from a burning home Wednesday morning. They say nobody was hurt, and the American Red Cross is stepping in to help.
Shawano House Fire
Eric O'Neil
Shawano House Fire
Posted at 2023-11-01T09:15:05-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 10:15:05-04

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Nobody was hurt after a home caught fire in Shawano Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home near West 5th and West Lafayette around 6:20 a.m.

Firefighters say the people living there were able to make it out safely, and firefighters were able to save a snake and some turtles from the burning home.

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by the fire.

We are working to learn how much damage was caused and how the fire started.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!