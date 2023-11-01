Firefighters save turtles and snake from burning home

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Nobody was hurt after a home caught fire in Shawano Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home near West 5th and West Lafayette around 6:20 a.m.

Firefighters say the people living there were able to make it out safely, and firefighters were able to save a snake and some turtles from the burning home.

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by the fire.

We are working to learn how much damage was caused and how the fire started.

