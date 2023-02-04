Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County

A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.

More than 30 fire departments from Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan County responded to B & B Metals Processing on Pioneer Road.

The Assistant Fire Chief with Cleveland Fire, Clifford Henning, said there were no reports of any injuries as of late Saturday afternoon. Other departments were needed to provide water tenders to help extinguish the fire.

Workers at the facility called 911 to report the fire just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Henning said the fire was contained to a metal scrap pile outside of the facility. The fire was about 80% contained as of 4 p.m. Saturday. The rest of the business wasn't damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.