Firefighters contain De Pere garage fire

DE PERE (NBC26) — Everyone is all right after a fire started this morning.

Firefighters and other first responders were called to a duplex in the 1100 block of Scheuring Road in De Pere at 5:45 AM for a garage that was on fire.

The Battalion Chief says the people living there were able to get out, and nobody was hurt.

Investigators say most of the fire was confined to the attic and garage areas.

We are waiting to learn how the fire started, whether the people living in the duplex will have to find a new place to live, and how much damage was caused.

Firefighters want to remind people to always have working smoke detectors in your home and to check the batteries when you adjust your clocks for Daylight Saving Time.

