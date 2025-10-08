Firefighters rally as Appleton house fire causes $200K+ in damages

APPLETON (NBC 26) — People affected by a house fire in Appleton will likely need to find a new place to live after a fire damaged their home.

Appleton firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of East Esther Street.

Crews were dispatched around 2:06 p.m. after reports of smoke and flames were seen coming from a home’s garage. When firefighters arrived, they found the garage—attached to the house—fully involved in flames.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire using hand lines and a ladder master stream, bringing the flames under control within ten minutes. Investigators say they're working to determine an exact cause.

Officials estimate damage to the building and its contents at more than $200,000. Investigators say the home’s smoke alarms were working properly and alerted the people to the emergency.

Crews from Neenah-Menasha Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Appleton Police Department assisted at the scene.

The Appleton Fire Department reminds people to check their smoke alarms each month to stay safe.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.