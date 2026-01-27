Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters containing house fire in Shawano

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Shawano firefighters are investigating what caused a house to catch fire near the 600 block of South Union Street early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors told NBC 26 they saw heavy smoke throughout the area and reported it to our newsroom.

Crews are on the scene working to contain the fire and determine how it started.

We are working to learn whether anyone was affected or if any pets were impacted.

NBC 26 is working to gather more information on the circumstances and will update this article as details become available.

