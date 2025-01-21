Firefighters brave freezing conditions to contain Townsend bar fire

TOWNSEND (NBC 26) — The Long Branch Saloon in Townsend is a total loss after the building caught fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they responded to the fire on Highway 31 in Townsend Sunday at 12:36 a.m. for a fire in the basement/crawl space under the building.

Several firefighters from neighboring departments and good Samaritans worked to contain the flames.

Crews say they worked nearly 12 hours in below-freezing conditions to keep the fire from spreading.

Firefighters say several community members have reached out to report some spots with visible flames still burning, and firefighters want to remind people that hot spots are often common in this sort of situation.

Firefighters say they will continue to monitor the scene, but they will not be doing any further operations.

