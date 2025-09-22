Firefighter recovering from early morning Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A firefighter is recovering after battling a late-night blaze that caused more than $100,000 in damage and forced one person from their home early Monday morning.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the 800 block of School Place around 12:15 a.m., where crews arrived to find the front porch of a home fully engulfed in flames. The fire had already begun spreading into the main living area.

Firefighters quickly worked to knock down the flames on the porch to keep the fire from spreading to nearby houses. Once under control, crews entered the home to stop the fire’s progression, ultimately extinguishing flames that had reached the attic.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released. The resident of the home is now staying with family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

