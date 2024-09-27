Firefighter hurt in Fox Crossing industrial blaze, fire department says

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — One firefighter was hurt in an early morning industrial fire in Fox Crossing.

The Fox Crossing Fire Department said in a news release that crews were called just after 2:15 a.m. to a large industrial manufacturing building in the 1200 block of Ehlers Road.

Firefighters say because of the blaze, they requested mutual aid from the Appleton, Neenah-Menasha, Grand Chute, Greenville, and Clayton fire departments.

Crews brought the fire under control within an hour.

The firefighter who was hurt was taken to a local hospital, and released a few hours later.

Firefighters say there is no damage estimate to the building at this time.

Gold Cross Ambulance and WE Energies also assisted at the scene.