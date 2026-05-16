Fire reported at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — NBC 26 has learned of an afternoon fire Saturday at Ahlstrom's Thilmany paper mill in Kaukauna.

As of 5 p.m., officials remained on scene.

A spokesperson for the mill said there were no reported injuries from the fire. The cause remains unknown at this time.

"The safety of our employees and the community is our top priority," reads a statement from the company. "Local authorities remain on site, and we are working with them to assess the incident."

NBC 26 will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.