Fire reported at Fox Valley Alfalfa Mill in Hilbert

HILBERT (NBC 26) — About 100 local firefighters are responding to a fire at Fox Valley Alfalfa Mill in Hilbert. Hilbert Fire Chief Michael Loose said the fire started at around 1:00 a.m.

Fire Chief Loose said the whole building and everything inside is a "total loss" and it could take another day to fully extinguish.

"We're planning that we will be here tomorrow morning, standing, still working on this," Loose said.

Fire Chief Loose said all fire departments in Calumet County and several other nearby departments are assisting in putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.