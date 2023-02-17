Fire in Kiel area impacting traffic, Manitowoc County Sheriff says

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — STH 32/57 will be closed for approximately 4 to 6 hours from STH 67 to Lax Chapel Road due to a fire in the Kiel area, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Fire crews are currently working on a structure fire.

At 5:37 a.m. Friday, the Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to 19735 Hwy 57 in the Town of Schleswig for a report of smoke and flames coming from a home. When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible from three sides of the structure.

Firefighters learned the people who lived at the home were not inside the structure at the time of the fire. Crews also worked to protect a neighboring structure.

Given the rural location of the fire, more water tenders were called in to the scene. Crews remained on the scene conducting overhaul and salvage operations. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the structure is considered a total loss. No one was reported hurt.

NBC 26

The County Highway Department is working on setting up barricades and a detour route.

The sheriff's office said it will notify everyone when this road is back open.

NBC 26

The Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance Service were assisted on the scene by Ada Fire, Brillion Fire, Chilton Fire, Cleveland Fire, Collins Fire, Elkhart Lake Fire, Greenbush Fire, Haven Fire, Howards Grove Fire, Kiel Street Department, Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Unit, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, Manitowoc County Sherriff’s Department, Manitowoc County Highway Department, Mount Calvary Fire, New Holstein Fire, New Holstein First Responders, Newton Fire, Plymouth Fire, Reedsville Fire, St. Anna Fire, St. Cloud Fire, Town of Calumet Fire, Valders Fire, and WE Energies, and Wisconsin State Patrol.