Fire forces two people out of their home in North Fond du Lac

NORTH FOND DU LAC — The North Fond du Lac Fire Department says two people are displaced after a fire in their home.

Crews got called after 7 p.m. Thursday with reports of a possible electrical fire in a basement of a home in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue.

When they arrives, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the home. It took crews about 50 minutes to get the flames under control.

Nobody was hurt.

The North Fond du Lac Fire Department says the fire did not appear to be suspicious and they believe it was caused by an electrical issue.