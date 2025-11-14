Fire extinguisher discharged during disturbance on Grand Chute school bus

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A juvenile disturbance on a school bus in Grand Chute prompted emergency response Thursday afternoon after a fire extinguisher was used inside the bus.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened around 3:29 p.m. on November 13 in the 4000 block of West Spencer Street. Officials say the disturbance involved a nine-year-old and an eleven-year-old student.

During the confrontation, a fire extinguisher was set off, filling the bus with discharge and prompting students to evacuate. The Grand Chute Fire Department evaluated several students on scene. Police report no significant injuries, and no one was taken to the hospital.

Appleton Area School District officials responded to help release students to their parents. Police say any disciplinary action will be decided jointly between the district and the Grand Chute Police Department.

