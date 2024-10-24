Fire destroys Fond du Lac auto shop

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Nobody was hurt, and investigators are working to learn how a fire started at an auto shop in Fond du Lac Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to 322 N. Military Road at 11:46 p.m. for a report of smoke in the area.

Firefighters say they had to cut an access hole in building to help douse the flames, and it took them nearly 90 minutes to contain it.

The auto shop and its contents are a total loss, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Alliant Energy also responded to help secure electric and gas utilities.

