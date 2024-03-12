Watch Now
Fire Department: Faulty vent pipe sparks garage fire, no injuries

Nearly $10,000 in damage was caused to a garage in Two Rivers after it caught fire early Tuesday morning. Investigators say no one or pets were hurt, and they believe a faulty vent pipe was the cause.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Mar 12, 2024
TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Nobody and no pets were hurt when a garage caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Two Rivers firefighters say they were called to 910 18th Street for a fire after 4 a.m., and the firefighters were able to get it under control nearly 20 minutes later.

There were no people or animals inside the garage, but firefighters say there was smoke and fire damage.

Investigators believe the fire started in the corner of the garage by a faulty vent pipe above the wood burner, and it likely caused at least $10,000 in damage.

The people living at the property were able to return home.

