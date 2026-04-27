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Fire damages Taycheedah shed, no injuries

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Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
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TOWN OF TAYCHEEDAH (NBC 26) — A large pole shed in Fond du Lac County experienced a lot of damage after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office reports that crews were called to the fire on Laurel Lane in the Town of Taycheedah at 4:28 p.m. Sunday. The Mt. Calvary Fire Department and deputies arrived to find smoke and flames coming from inside the 30-by-40-foot building.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, preventing the fire from spreading and saving much of the building. Several trailers and pieces of equipment, including a boat and a lawn mower, were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Mt. Calvary Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

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