Fire damages storage facility in Hobart, no injuries reported

HOBART (NBC 26) — A fire damaged a storage facility in Hobart Wednesday evening, prompting a response from multiple fire departments.

The Hobart Fire Department was called just after 5:30 p.m. to the area of Ferndell Acres and South Pine Tree Road after smoke was reported in the area. Hobart-Lawrence Police officers arrived first and found heavy smoke coming from a storage building at Summit Pump, Inc., according to fire officials.

Crews brought the blaze under control, and no injuries were reported.

NBC 26 A fire damaged a storage facility in Hobart Wednesday evening, prompting a response from multiple fire departments.

Officials said the building contains multiple storage units. The full extent of the damage has not yet been determined.

Because the area lacks fire hydrants, crews relied on water-tender operations to battle the fire. Additional departments from across the area responded to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.