Fire damages home, Fond du Lac firefighters remind public about dryer safety

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Firefighters in Fond du Lac are issuing a warning about dryer fire safety following an early morning fire that damaged a home.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue said crews responded just before 5 a.m. Saturday for a reported fire behind a clothes dryer at a home on Van Dyne Road.

The homeowner was able to use a fire extinguisher before the firefighters arrived. The first arriving units extinguished hotspots and made sure the fire had not extended to the adjacent cabinetry. Seven people inside the home were able to get out without being injured.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to ensure that their clothes dryers are in proper working order, properly vented, and free of laundry and lint build-up on and around these units.

Fond du Lac firefighters said it is also extremely important to be home and awake when operating clothes dryers. Remember to check your smoke alarms and obtain or replace them to ensure their proper operation.