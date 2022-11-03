Fire damages Eden Meat Market in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Eden Meat Market & Catering in Fond du Lac County is dealing with building damage following a grease fire.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, an employee at the business called 911 Thursday morning when a fire started in a vent in the butcher shop. The sheriff's office said the fire quickly spread to bacon grease from morning meat processing.

Employees tried to put out the fire but were unsuccessful and had to evacuate the building.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading through the store or to adjacent buildings, however the meat market sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

Three employees were treated and released from the scene for smoke inhalation. The sheriff's office said the fire is not suspicious.

Eden Meat Market & Catering is a family-run business founded in the 1890s that has expanded operations through the region over its 130+ years of business, the sheriff's office said.

Highway 45 through Eden was closed and traffic rerouted around the village for about three hours.