Fire damages Appleton home, no injuries

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Nobody was hurt, but a fire caused nearly $100,000 in damage to an Appleton home and its contents Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of North Elinor Street in Appleton at 8 AM.

A caller told dispatchers they could see smoke coming from the roof vents, and alarms were also ringing.

Firefighters say they noticed smoke coming from the home when they arrived, and they said it appeared the home was being renovated.

Firefighters say they were able to find the origin of the fire inside, and they quickly doused the flames.

Nobody was inside the home, and investigators say they're working to learn how it started.

Damage to the building and its contents are estimated to be nearly $100,000.

