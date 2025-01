TOWN OF PESHTIGO (NBC 26) — A small brush fire in the town of Peshtigo got out of control Thursday afternoon, but firefighters knocked it down fast.

The fire broke out in a field along Shore Drive shortly before 1 p.m.

With warmer temperatures, wind, and no snow cover, fire crews warn flames can spread quickly.

If you plan to burn, firefighters say be sure to get a permit and check conditions first.