Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Appleton apartment building

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after an apartment building caught fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of East Parkside Boulevard in Appleton around 3:30 AM.

Firefighters say light smoke was spotted in a first-floor unit, and the alarms were going off, alerting people to get out of the building.

Investigators say they're not sure how the fire started, but lithium-ion batteries were spotted in the area where the fire started.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes, but it still managed to cause about $50,000 in damage.

