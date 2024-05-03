Watch Now
Fire causes $150,000 in damage to Two Rivers home

Nobody was hurt in a Thursday night Two Rivers house fire, but authorities believe it caused at least $150,000 in damages.
Posted at 5:34 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 06:34:18-04

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A person and their pet are all right after a Two Rivers home caught fire Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 2500 block of 44th Street around 9:30 PM.

Crews say there was black smoke coming from a first floor bedroom when they arrived.

The home and items inside were damaged by fire and smoke, but the person living there and their pet were able to make it out all right.

Investigators believe the fire caused at least $150,000 in damage.

