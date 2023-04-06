Fincantieri suspends general manager of Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay

Fincantieri Marine Group has suspended General Manager Craig Perciavalle of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.

Fincantieri suspended Perciavalle "following allegations of criminal conduct during his time at another shipbuilder, Austal USA, from 2013-2016," according to a news release from Fincantieri. Perciavalle did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice:

"According to court documents, from at least in or around 2013 through at least in or around July 2016, Craig Perciavalle... [and two other individuals]... and their co-conspirators allegedly conspired to mislead Austal Limited's shareholders and the investing public about Austal USA's financial condition."

Perciavalle became general manager and vice president of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in November of 2021, according to Fincantieri.

Perciavalle is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud affecting a financial institution, five counts of wire fraud, and two counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, according to the DOJ.

Former Fincantieri Marinette Marine CEO Jan Allman will be the interim general manager at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, according to the Fincantieri news release.

