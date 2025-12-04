Fincantieri Marinette Marine lays off 93 white-collar workers following Navy cut to frigate orders

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) has laid off 93 employees, mostly engineers and other white-collar staff, following changes to the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-class Frigate program.

The layoffs come after what the company described as a “rebalance of our workforce needs” to match projected workloads. Last week, the Navy cut four frigates from its contract with FMM as part of a broader fleet review.

“These were white-collar positions, engineers and others,” said Eric Dent, senior director of external communications for Fincantieri Marine Group. “Each received a severance package.” Dent added that while the shipyard has a framework agreement with the Navy for potential new projects, no details have yet been finalized.

Background: Navy Reshapes Frigate Program

On Nov. 25, Fincantieri and the U.S. Navy announced an agreement to reshape the future of the Constellation-class program. While construction continues on two frigates already underway in Marinette, the Navy ended contracts for four additional frigates, citing evolving strategic priorities.

The decision is part of a Navy initiative to transition toward a future fleet model emphasizing technological advancements, unmanned systems, and long-term sustainability. The agreement also includes provisions to offset some of Fincantieri’s industrial and economic impacts from the contract changes.

Fincantieri Marine Group, which operates shipyards in Marinette, Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay, Wis., and Jacksonville, Fla., employs about 3,750 workers nationwide. The company has invested more than $800 million in its U.S. operations over recent years to improve efficiency and expand production capabilities.

Despite the recent workforce reduction, Fincantieri maintains that it remains a key player in helping the Navy develop new classes of vessels, including amphibious ships, icebreakers, and other special mission craft.

