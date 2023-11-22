Fewer children getting vaccinated, doctors react to new trend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new report from the CDC has found vaccine exemptions are on the rise.

According to the report, three percent of children entering Kindergarten during the 2022-23 school year were granted a vaccine exemption from their state—which is the highest exemption rate ever reported across the country.

Forty states experienced rises in exemptions, and the exemption rate in Wisconsin soared past five percent.

However, the report did not go into details on reasons for the increase, but experts suggest the findings reflect Americans' growing unease about medicine in general.

Dr. Joe McBride with UW Health says this trend is concerning.

"And, we really want to make sure families know these are safe and reliable, and they're the best way that we have this from spreading in our households, communities and schools," said Dr. McBride.

Dr. McBride believes people are getting overwhelmed with different information about vaccines and medicine.